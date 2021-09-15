Jason Michael Schwall, Spring City

Mr. Jason Michael Schwall, age 44 of Spring City, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 13th, 2021, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born on February 6th, 1977, in Louisiana. He was a loving father and husband. He enjoyed camping, working, and was a firm believer in the second amendment. He was of the Christian Faith. He always tried to help anyone in need and was a man of many traits. He was stubborn but quick-witted with a sarcastic sense of humor that helped him because he loved to make everyone smile. He is preceded in death by his brother, Jonathan Schwall. He is survived by:

Wife of 17 years, together for 27 years: Lynn Schwall of Spring City, Tn

Children: Alissa Brown (Tyler) of Rockwood, TN

Travis Schwall of Spring City, TN

Madison Schwall of Spring City, TN

Parents: Larry Schwall and Agnus Dalon-Dewhirst

Siblings: Jeremy Schwall of Rockwood, TN

Jennifer Ducote (Robert) of Texas

Tonya Turner

Nephews: Jonathan and Dennis Ducote

Niece: Sarah Honore

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 19th, 2021 from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm. Cremation services have been arranged and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Jason Michael Schwall.

