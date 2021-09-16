Janie Lee “Granny” Shepherd, Smyrna

Janie Lee “Granny” Shepherd, age 76, of Smyrna, TN was ready to meet Jesus and a host of family and friends that preceded her in death on Sunday, the 12th of September 2021.

She is survived by her son, James (Tricia) McGhee, and daughter, Amanda (Jeremy) Street, sisters Wanda (Frank) Cox, and Kay Webb.

“Granny” will never be forgotten and will live on in the hearts of her multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family members including Jennifer (Mark) McBride, Charles McGhee, Bobby (Amanda) Tankersley, Allayna (Marshall Smithson) Henderson, Alyssa Henderson, Lilly, Tanner, and Ansleigh Street, Arianna Sparkman, and Austin, Devon, & Jaxon Tankersley among others.

She leaves behind so many who cherished her presence and loved her fiercely. A beautiful soul through and through and a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who taught us much more than she knew. She turned 29 too many times to count but spent every day of her life giving her love and wisdom to all those whom she called her own. Her death will leave heartaches that no one can heal, but her love has left us memories that no one can steal.

Visitation will be held at Island Ford Baptist Church. 515 Island Ford Road Rocky Top/ Lake City, TN 37769 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM EST on Saturday, the 18th of September. The Funeral Service will begin at 4:00 PM EST immediately following visitation with the family and lead into a Graveside gathering at Island Ford Cemetery for her burial.

Family and Friends are then invited to gather together for a potluck-style meal in the Island Ford Fellowship Hall.

Hatmaker Funeral Home strongly recommends that masks be worn when attending services. Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of services. You may also view Janie’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

