James Rhodes “Tubby” Hensley, Harriman

James Rhodes “Tubby” Hensley passed away on September 21, 2021, at Roane Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents Dorsey and Carrie Hensley, brother Tommy Hensley, and brother-in-law Ray Alcorn. He is survived by his wife, of 62 years, Linda Hensley, son Doug Hensley and wife Lisa, sisters: Barbara Lynn White and husband Garner, Bess Alcorn, and Patsy Ervin and husband Doug, brother Steve Hensley and wife Patti, and sister-in-law Pat Hensley. Jimmy is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Jimmy was born in Windrock and lived in Oliver Springs until after graduating high school when he joined the Army. He served 4 years in the Army and was awarded the rank of Sergeant after completing the Non-Commissioned Officers’ Academy in Munich, Germany. He also served on the Rifle Team. After returning home, he married and moved to Harriman where he and his wife created a home and raised their son. He resided in Harriman until his passing.

During his lifetime, Jimmy worked at K25 and X10 as a Machinist where he served in many supervisory roles. After retirement, he returned to work at Monarch Precision where he worked until 2008. Jimmy was a charter member of Kellytown Baptist Church where he was designated a “lifelong Deacon”. Most recently he was a member of and attended Orchard View Baptist Church. He served on many church committees, taught a variety of classes, and worked diligently in the jail and prison ministry. He was a member of the Omega Lodge #536, Scottish Rite Lodge #32, and was a past Master of the Lodge. Jimmy also volunteered his time working in the local nursing home where he started monthly birthday parties to honor the residents and Clothes Closet. He also visited hospice patients on a voluntary basis.

Jimmy loved God, his family, and others and worked tirelessly in service of each. He enjoyed spending time with his family and extended family as well as writing poems to honor or entertain those he loved. He never met a stranger and had a genuine love for all. Those closest to him will miss their yearly birthday wishes from him as he never forgot a birthday. His most loved hobby was probably fishing. He got great pleasure out of teaching people how to fish and where the best places were. He also had a great art of handcrafting the “best” fishing lures. Perhaps though his greatest joy was being a “fisher of men”. His greatest desire was to tell others about his precious Savior and lead them to the Lord. There is no doubt that great will be his reward.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that everyone donate in Jimmy’s name to their home church

The family will receive friends for visitation from 2:00-4:00 PM Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home chapel. A Service will follow in the chapel at 4:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at Anderson Memorial Gardens Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 3:00 PM

