James Lindell Laughter, Mossy Grove

James Lindell Laughter, 79, of the Mossy Grove community, passed away suddenly Sunday, September 5, 2021, at his home. He was of the Baptist faith. He graduated from Wartburg Central High School in 1960, managed Morgan-Scott Co-op in Wartburg, worked at Tennessee Forging Steel Mill and retired from Carlisle Tire in Clinton. After retiring he enjoyed driving a Morgan County School bus for several years. He was a Past Master and Treasurer of Emerald Lodge #377 Free and Accepted Masons in Wartburg where he was a member for more than 50 years, he was also a member of Omega Lodge #536 in Oliver Springs.

He was preceded in death exactly one month by his loving wife, Katie Collins Laughter.

His father, Jake Daniel Laughter; his mother, Agnes.

And daughter, Tammy Renee.

Left to mourn his passing are his sons, Rocky and wife Donna Laughter and Wendell and wife Rhonda Laughter.

Daughter, Tammy Lee and husband David Byrge.

Grandchildren, Michael and wife Barbara Laughter, James and wife Jennifer Laughter, Jessica and husband Adam Pappas, Madison Laughter and Aaron Hamby, Katelynn Byrge, Jacob Byrge and Melissa Sapp.

Several great-grandchildren; a special friend whom was like a sister, Joyful VanNorstran.

Step-brother, Rodger and wife Beverly Sexton.

Several Lodge brothers; and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. From 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A Masonic Service will begin at 7 p.m. and the funeral service will follow with Pastor Jim Disney officiating. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Mossy Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Shriners Hospital for Children.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the family of James Laughter.

