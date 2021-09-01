James Franklin Tilley, Rockwood

Mr. James Franklin Tilley, age 84, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021. He was born June 15, 1937, in Harriman, Tennessee. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Rockwood and attended the Clymersville Baptist Church in Rockwood. Mr. Tilley was a retired Engineering Designer with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Y-12 Facility in Oak Ridge. Mr. Tilley was very proud of his service in the U.S. Army, 5th Division at Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 50 in Rockwood, Tennessee. He enjoyed restoring antique cars and was a member of the Waldens Ridge Antique Car Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Patrick Tilley, Jr. and Ruth Margaret Purdy Tilley.

He is survived by:

Wife of 59 years: Edna W. Tilley of Rockwood, TN

Sons: James Patrick Tilley of Harriman, TN

John Tilley of Rockwood, TN

Daughter & Son-in-law: Kathryn & Josh Baker of Oak Ridge, TN

Grandchildren: James Henry Tilley of Rockwood, TN

Samantha Lea Tilley of Rockwood, TN

Gavin Riley Baker of Oak Ridge, TN

Brother: O.L. Tilley of Rockwood, TN

And many beloved nieces, nephew, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Charles Johnson officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Friday, September 3, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee with full military honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. James Franklin Tilley.

