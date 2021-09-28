Jacquline “Dawn” Mitchell, Harriman

Mrs, Jacquline “Dawn” Mitchell, age 50 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Friday, September 24 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN. She was a Unique woman that loved and adored her children. Dawn had a very fun-loving personality and enjoyed being around children in general. She was preceded in death by her Parents; Jack Bryson and Jo Tilley.
Survivors Include:
Husband: Bill Mitchell of Johnson City, TN.
Son: Duane Bryson (Kayla) of Lebonan, TN.
Daughters: Monica Mitchell of Rockwood, TN.
Katie Toby (Matt) of Harriman, TN.
Olivia Mitchell of Harriman, TN.
Grandchildren: Ariella Bryson, Levi Bryson, Elliott Nelson, Brayson Mitchell,
Anna Toby, Riley Toby
Sister: Lisa Miles (Tony) of Powell, TN.
Nephew: Cody Miles
Niece: Brittney Miles
Sister-in-Law: Susanna Mitchell
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Cremation arrangements have been made. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Jacqueline “Dawn” Mitchell.