Jacquline “Dawn” Mitchell, Harriman

Mrs, Jacquline “Dawn” Mitchell, age 50 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Friday, September 24 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN.  She was a Unique woman that loved and adored her children.  Dawn had a very fun-loving personality and enjoyed being around children in general. She was preceded in death by her Parents; Jack Bryson and Jo Tilley.

Survivors Include:

Husband:              Bill Mitchell of Johnson City, TN.

Son:                        Duane Bryson (Kayla) of Lebonan, TN.

Daughters:            Monica Mitchell of Rockwood, TN.

Katie Toby (Matt) of Harriman, TN.

Olivia Mitchell of Harriman, TN.

Grandchildren:    Ariella Bryson, Levi Bryson, Elliott Nelson, Brayson Mitchell,

Anna Toby, Riley Toby

Sister:                    Lisa Miles (Tony) of Powell, TN.

Nephew:               Cody Miles

Niece:                    Brittney Miles

Sister-in-Law:      Susanna Mitchell

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Cremation arrangements have been made. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Jacqueline “Dawn” Mitchell.

