Jack Creswell, 15, Harriman

Mr. Jack Creswell, age 15 of Harriman, passed away on Mon September 20, 2021. He was a sophomore at Harriman High School. Jack loved gaming, Anime, and drawing.
He was preceded in death by his great grandfather: Dorman Elmore Sr.
And grand uncle: Dorman Elmore Jr.
He is survived by his parents: Brandon & Angel Creswell.
One brother: Sam Creswell.
Grandparents: David & Donna Creswell, and Janet Hodge.
Great grandmother: Frances Elmore.
Uncle: Michael & Hannah Creswell.
Aunt: Ashley Creswell Calvin Paul.
Cousin: Thomas Creswell and Vinnie Paul.
Great uncle: James Elmore & April Beaty.
Great aunt: Darlene Wright.
And many friends and loved ones.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Davis Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.