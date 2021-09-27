Jack Creswell, 15, Harriman

Mr. Jack Creswell, age 15 of Harriman, passed away on Mon September 20, 2021. He was a sophomore at Harriman High School. Jack loved gaming, Anime, and drawing.

He was preceded in death by his great grandfather: Dorman Elmore Sr.

And grand uncle: Dorman Elmore Jr.

He is survived by his parents: Brandon & Angel Creswell.

One brother: Sam Creswell.

Grandparents: David & Donna Creswell, and Janet Hodge.

Great grandmother: Frances Elmore.

Uncle: Michael & Hannah Creswell.

Aunt: Ashley Creswell Calvin Paul.

Cousin: Thomas Creswell and Vinnie Paul.

Great uncle: James Elmore & April Beaty.

Great aunt: Darlene Wright.

And many friends and loved ones.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

Davis Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jack Creswell, please visit our floral store.

