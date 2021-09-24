J.L. Russell, Kingston

J.L. Russell, age 74, of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord Thursday morning, September 23, 2021, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born June 7, 1947, in Tellico Plains and graduated from Midway High School in 1965. He joined the military the very same year and became a United States Navy veteran. J.L. was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church where he served in many capacities, which included church deacon and singing in the church choir. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 37 years, Joyce Edwards Russell; parents, James P. & Mary Helen Russell; half-brother, James Howard Russell.

SURVIVORS

Brother Jerry Russell & wife, Charlotte of Kingston

Step-son Greg Dyer & wife, Karla

Step-daughter Stephanie Mitchum Dyer

Sister-in-law Judy Krakos & husband, Bill

Several extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 10:00 – 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 11:00 am, in the chapel with Rev. Adrian Jones officiating. Interment will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday at Eleazer Cemetery in Tellico Plains. At the request of J. L., in lieu of flowers memorials are to be made to Shiloh Baptist Church, 4242 Decatur Highway, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

