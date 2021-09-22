Ivory Jean Byrge, Clinton

Ivory Jean Byrge, age 65, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at her residence. She was born March 2, 1956, in Oneida, TN to the late Kermit and Anna Sue Crabtree Day. Ivory was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed reading books, cooking, and gardening. In addition to her parents, Ivory is preceded in death by her sister, Karen Cross.

Survivors

Daughters Maria Glenn & James Karns

Marsha Ray & Mike Coker Clinton

Misty Byrge Lake City

Brother Paul Day & Linda Oneida, TN

Grandchildren Kelsey Glenn

Cameron Glenn

Christian Glenn

Austin Ray

Amber Ray

Greyson Byrge

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 23, 2021, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 23, 2021, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Franklin Henegar Officiating.

Interment: 10:00 AM, Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Byrge Cemetery in New River, Tennessee.

Hatmaker Funeral Home strongly recommends that masks be worn when attending in-person services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ivory Jean (Day) Byrge, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

