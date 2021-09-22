Ivory Jean Byrge, Clinton

News Department 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Ivory Jean Byrge, age 65, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at her residence. She was born March 2, 1956, in Oneida, TN to the late Kermit and Anna Sue Crabtree Day. Ivory was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed reading books, cooking, and gardening. In addition to her parents, Ivory is preceded in death by her sister, Karen Cross.

Survivors

Daughters                    Maria Glenn & James                        Karns

                                    Marsha Ray & Mike Coker                 Clinton

                                    Misty Byrge                                        Lake City

Brother                        Paul Day & Linda                               Oneida, TN

Grandchildren             Kelsey Glenn

                                    Cameron Glenn          

                                    Christian Glenn          

                                    Austin Ray

                                    Amber Ray     

                                    Greyson Byrge

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 23, 2021, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 23, 2021, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Franklin Henegar Officiating. 

Interment: 10:00 AM, Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Byrge Cemetery in New River, Tennessee.

Hatmaker Funeral Home strongly recommends that masks be worn when attending in-person services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ivory Jean (Day) Byrge, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Mable Ann Patterson Young, Oliver Springs

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mable Ann Patterson Young, age …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: