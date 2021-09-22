Ivory Jean Byrge, Clinton

Ivory Jean Byrge, age 65, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at her residence. She was born March 2, 1956, in Oneida, TN to the late Kermit and Anna Sue Crabtree Day. Ivory was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed reading books, cooking, and gardening. In addition to her parents, Ivory is preceded in death by her sister, Karen Cross.
Survivors
Daughters Maria Glenn & James Karns
Marsha Ray & Mike Coker Clinton
Misty Byrge Lake City
Brother Paul Day & Linda Oneida, TN
Grandchildren Kelsey Glenn
Cameron Glenn
Christian Glenn
Austin Ray
Amber Ray
Greyson Byrge
Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 23, 2021, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 23, 2021, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Franklin Henegar Officiating.
Interment: 10:00 AM, Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Byrge Cemetery in New River, Tennessee.
Hatmaker Funeral Home strongly recommends that masks be worn when attending in-person services.
