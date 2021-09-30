Hugh Bernard Cox, 84

Hugh Bernard Cox, aged 84, passed away from the arms of his family late on September 28, 2021. Bernard was born in Oliver Springs, TN on April 2, 1937. After graduating from high school, he joined the Air Force and worked as a crew chief for several different fighter jets. He made a career and raised a family over several states and a couple of countries for the next 12 years before settling back in Oliver Springs, where he retired as an Air National Guardsman. Bernard worked at Union Carbide as an Outside Machinist for 32 years and retired in 1999. He was a member of the International Association of Machinists for 54 years.

Bernard was an avid bowler with one 300 and one 299 game to his high average, playing in Oak Ridge leagues and participating in many country-wide tournaments. He enjoyed woodworking and garage tinkering. He was an advocate for CASA for several years, always trying to make a better world for children around him. Bernard was a sweet, caring, and patient man of immense strength, both physical and mental.

Bernard Cox is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 66 years, Margie Bray Cox. They lived a full and happy life and because these two high school sweethearts fell in love, he is survived by their four children: Vicki Lynn (married to Ray) Adams, Stanley Hugh (married to Anneida) Cox, Steven Wayne (married to Marie) Cox, and Linda Marie (married to Chris) Newton. He is survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Jessica Engelke, husband Martin, son Levi, Amanda Adams, Brittany Cox, wife Jessica, Kimberly Purser, husband John, sons, Jase and Logan, Kristen Cox, Samantha Bradshaw, husband Jay, children, Addie, Sarah and Jacob, Melissa Velasco, husband Joel, children Riley and Landon, Hollie Pemberton, sons, Matthew and Andrew and Adam Pemberton and wife Kiera. He is also survived by his brother Omer Thomas (married to Betty) Cox.

Funeral arrangements are being made through Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Sunday night, October 3 with a short service beginning at 7 pm with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating. A graveside service will be held at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton at 11 am on Monday, October 4 with full military honors. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cox family. www.sharpfh.com

