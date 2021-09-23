Horace “Kip” Roll, Oak Ridge

Horace “Kip” Rollins, age 55, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away on September 17, 2021. Kip served as a Stephen Minister and was a member of Faith Promise Church.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Kenneth Ray Rollins, and father, Horace Skipper.

Kip is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl McGraw Rollins; mother, Catherine Joyce Wilson; children, Kayla, Michael, John, Sarah, Noah, and Nicolas Rollins; granddaughter, Bella Rollins; and brothers, Ken Rollins and Kevin Rollins; as well as many other friends, relatives, and loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Kip’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or (855) 448-3997 to help disabled veterans. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Weatherford Mortuary. A celebration of Kip’s life will follow at 7 pm Tuesday with Pastor Steven Kerr officiating. An online guestbook is available at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

