Gloria Ann Phillips, Clinton

Gloria Ann Phillips, age 68, of Clinton, TN passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Gloria was a member of First Dutch Valley Baptist Church. She loved her church, family, cake decorating, gardening, and cats.

Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Artie Smith; husband, Ronnie Phillips; brother, Robert Smith; sisters, Mildred Seiber and Joyce Kaler.



She is survived by her sons, John Travis Phillips of Clinton, TN, Keith Edward White of Waldoboro, MA, Joseph Brian Phillips of Knoxville, TN; brother, James Smith (Carol) of Clinton, TN; sisters, Shirley Phillips of Clinton, TN and Eidilene Piehl of Charlton, MA; she is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends at First Dutch Valley Baptist Church on Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Parrott officiating. Interment will follow directly after funeral service at First Dutch Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family in memory of Gloria Phillips, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

