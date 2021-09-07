Geneva Depew Conaster, Wartburg

Geneva Depew Conaster, age 86, passed peacefully from this life on September 3, 2021. She was surrounded by her husband, Ronnie of 41 years, fur baby squirt and special caregiver Heather Armes.

Geneva is survived by her husband, Ronnie Conaster of 41 years; special mother-in-law, Kathleen Latham Conaster of Lancing, TN.; brother-in-law, Dale (Karen) Conaster of Kingston, James (Maray) Conaster of Lenoir City and Ted Conaster of Lancing, TN.; sister-in-law, Shirley Jackson of Coalfield; 3 sisters, Edna Smith of Franklin, NC., Shirlene Frady of Morristown, TN., and Ola Dills of Lincolnton, NC. And a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and extended family.

Ms. Geneva was a Christian woman who went above and beyond to take care of everyone she came in contact with. She was an angel God put here on earth to bless everyone she met. I could stand here for hours talking about all the ways she blessed me. Ronnie and Geneva spent 41 years of wedded bliss. Ms. Geneva cared for her caregivers probably more than most cared for her. Ms. Geneva was loved by so many and will be missed. We ask that you always stay close to us to Ms. Geneva.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. David Armes and Bro. John Bonham officiating. Graveside services will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Lane Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Geneva Depew Conaster.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Geneva Depew Conatser, of Wartburg, TN, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

