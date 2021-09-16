Gary M. Coleman, Clinton

Gary M. Coleman, 66 of Clinton passed away peacefully at his residence and went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, September 13, 2021. He was born on May 31, 1955, to the late Elmer & Grace Coleman. He was the Service Manager for Fox Toyota in Clinton for 35 years before his retirement in the Spring of 2021. Gary was an active member of his community and in the Clinton Rotary Club for over 30 years. He loved the people of his community and was a faithful attendant of Beach Park Baptist Church. He enjoyed being outdoors and was always busy gardening, farming, collecting antique tractors, enjoying rocking in his chair, and spending time with his family.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Janet L. Coleman; daughter, Marsha Coleman Stapleton (Martin Stapleton, Jr.); son, Mark Childress (Alica Childress); grandchildren, Noel Shipley (Kipp Shipley) of Gallatin, Will Childress, Grace Stapleton, Abigail Stapleton; great-grandson, Knox Shipley; sister-in-law Naomi Stokes; sister-in-law Rebecca Coleman of Kingsport, sisters Lois Tyler of Ewing, VA, Eloise Halsey of Sparta, NC and Rebecca Coleman of Kingsport, plus nieces, nephews and countless friends and colleagues.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, September 17 2021 from 4-7 PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Robbie Leach Officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 12noon and go in funeral procession to the Grandview Memorial Garden for a 1:00 PM interment. Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

