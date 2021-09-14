Gary Lee Burnham, Kingston

Gary Lee Burnham age 78 of Kingston, TN passed away September 10, 2021, at Roane Medical Center. Gary was born in Dayton, Ohio, and graduated high school in Napoleon, MI. He worked as a correction officer at SPSM for 25 years and retired to Kingston, TN because he loved the mountains. Gary was a member of The Grove Church and actively participated in missions for The Grove and Calvary Road Missions. His hobbies were cooking and collecting cast iron. Gary loved his family and friends dearly.

Preceded in death by parents, Asa and Helen Burnham, brothers, Don and Tom Burnham, and son, David Burnham.

Survived by wife,

Melba Avera Burnham of Kingston, TN

Daughters, Kelly Anderson of Milan, MI

Jani Engel of Jackson, MI

Marilla Riggs of Boiling Springs, SC

Sons, Robert Burnham of Schoolcraft, MI

Caleb Burnham of Knoxville, TN

Sisters, Barbara Allen of Jackson, MI

Linda Murphy of Dayton, OH

Uncle, Bob Burnham of Dayton, OH

Seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at The Grove Church of Kingston, TN. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 4:00 p.m. Reverend Phillip Martin and Harry Warren officiating. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Burnham Family.

