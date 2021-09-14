Freddie Mathis, Oak Ridge

Freddie Mathis, age 76, of Oak Ridge passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at his home.

He graduated from Wartburg Central High School in 1964. He retired from K-25 at Oak Ridge after more than 30 years. Freddie was a born-again Christian. He loved life and helping people, a lot of times anonymously.

He is preceded in death by his parents, B.Y. and Henrietta Mathis.

He is survived by his sons, Craig Mathis of Wartburg and Kevin and wife, Kim Mathis of lancing; mother of his sons, Reva; granddaughter, Keele Mathis and grandsons, Keeton and Logan Mathis; sisters, Melissa and Russ Mullins of Pigeon Forge and Melinda Lee of Maryville; brothers, John David and Ann Mathis of Texas and Billy and Andrea Mathis of Knoxville and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family will have a graveside service Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Liberty Church Cemetery with Rev. Roy Langley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to the charity of your choice.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Freddie Mathis.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Freddie Mathis, of Oak Ridge, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

