Freddie Gene Wadley, Knoxville

Freddie Gene Wadley, age 88 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on September 18, 2021. Freddie was born May 23, 1933, in Oak Hill, Arkansas on May 23, 1933, to the late Raymond Les and Opal June Wadley. Freddie was a welder by trade. He enjoyed building old cars and spending time with family and friends. He served in the United States Marine Corps. In addition to his parents, Freddie is preceded in death by his wife: Patricia Diane Wadley, son: Rick Wadley, daughters: Elizabeth Wadley and Kathy Wadley.

Son   Les Wadley

Daughters   Camilla Cromer (Robert)

                    Brandy Thompson (Trent)

                    Summer Wadley

Sister   Billie Inman Wadley

Grandchildren   Jameson (Jessica) Wadley, Derrick Wadley, Evan Wadley, Dalton Wadley, Blake Wadley, Ashton Wadley, Kaitlyn Wadley, Gavin Wadley, Aaron Wadley, Colton Kelly (Joni), Dylan Kelly, Dawson Kelly, Dakota Roden (Kala), and Tristan Toy 

Several Great Grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Graveside Service will be held from 3:00 to 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at the Foust Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee.

Hatmaker Funeral Home strongly recommends that masks be worn when attending in-person services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Freddie, please visit our floral store.

