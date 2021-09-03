Frank Thomas (Tom) Witt, 82

Frank Thomas (Tom) Witt passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. Tom was born on November 4, 1938, in Benham, KY to Austin and Marie Witt, both of whom preceded him in death as did his brothers (Bill, Doug, and Jack) and sisters (Lois, Bernice, and Ann). He is now walking the streets of gold in heaven with his bride of 59 years, Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Witt, where he has longed to be with her since her passing last December.

Tom was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School. He was a journeyman electrician out of IBEW Local 270 and retired from TVA as an electrical foreman. Tom loved nothing more than his God, his country, and his family, especially his grandkids. He was “Pop” to everyone who knew him. Tom was the most loyal of UT fans and his blood definitely ran orange. He was an extremely proud veteran, serving in both the United States Army (Korea, age 16) and the United States Navy (Vietnam). Tom was a member of First Baptist Church of Oliver Springs. Tom was a Master Mason and member of Omega Lodge #536, F&AM, in Oliver Springs and served numerous times as Worshipful Master and Treasurer. He was also a member of the Kerbela Shriners and the Scottish Rite. He enjoyed many special friendships through these organizations over the years.

He is survived by many people who knew and loved him: sons, Mark Witt and Jack (Julee) Witt; daughter, Leigha Witt (John Justice and daughter, Harper); grandchildren, Allyson Witt (Ethan Newer), Austin Witt, Jonah Witt, Jenna Witt, Ella Stewart, and Hudson Edwards; nieces, Susan Cross and Billie Carol Greeley; nephews, Frank Munger and Doug Witt and a host of other family members and friends, including honorary daughter, Marlene Bannon and close friends, Jim and Diana Morgan and family.

Visitation will be held for Tom on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 12:30-2:00 at Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs with a Masonic funeral to follow. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 3:00 at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN, and will be officiated by Pastor Kenny Rains. The family asks that all those attending to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.



Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Witt family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com.

