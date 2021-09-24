Frances Price, Clinton

Frances Price, age 98, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the NHC in Oak Ridge. She was born on March 18, 1923, in Oak Ridge, TN to the late William and Vadie Decker Chesher. Frances was a member of Island Home Baptist Church and worked at Hoskins Drugstore.

She is preceded in death by son, Raymond Price, and survived by, son Fred Price.

Graveside service for Frances will be on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 3:30 PM at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Lee Bolton officiating. www.holleygambe.com

