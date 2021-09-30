Fall festival October 2 on Roane State’s Oak Ridge Campus

Fall is the time for festivals, and there will be a free celebration of the season on Saturday, October 2, 2021, in front of Roane State’s Oak Ridge Branch Campus.

The event, scheduled to run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Eastern Time, is sponsored by Roane State’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for two-year colleges.

The formal name for the celebration is the PTK Fall Festival & Car Show, said Roane State Associate Professor Claudia Cummings, advisor for the local PTK chapter.

The festival began as a car show in 2017 to help raise funds and defray costs for members to attend the international PTK Convention. Funds brought in by the festival would also go to offset expenses incurred during the PTK Honors Project.

This year’s attractions include a variety of games, including the chance to throw pies in the faces of Roane State administrators.

There will be free door prizes, a silent auction, a pumpkin carving contest and face painting. A petting zoo will be provided by CW Farms, Cummings added.

Trophies and gift cards will be awarded to first, second and third place winners in the car show and corn hole tournament. A number of vendors selling items ranging from food to crafts and jewelry will also be on campus for the event.

Sign-ups for the car show and corn hole tournament as well as vendor registration are all available online at roanestate.edu/PTK.

Festival volunteers are still needed. Anyone interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities should email Deborah Porter at [email protected] or Claudia Cummings at [email protected].

