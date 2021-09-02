Erik Lorenz Miller, Harriman

Erik Lorenz Miller was born at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia to Kent and Cynthia Miller on December 27, 1989.

He grew up in Marietta, attended Cherokee High School and graduated from Pope High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Marines.



Erik was a student at Southern Adventist University in Collegedale, TN and worked as an IT intern at McKee Foods Corporation in Collegedale. He loved this school, city, job and declared it his forever home.



Erik’s love of the Word and truth of salvation through Jesus Christ became an integral part of his life and it’s direction. He insisted on sharing his faith with his loved ones, spending much time praying and in fellowship with them.



He held his friends and family in the highest regard and loved heated debates and discussions and never turned down the opportunity for a new rowdy adventure. Erik loved to cook, create and eat! inventing and preparing healthy meals and sharing them.



As early as four, Erik acquired a love of entertaining. He would sneak to watch Jay Leno’s late-night show to incorporate into his comedic routine. People at local restaurants and stores in Smyrna, Georgia knew him well and would announce his entrance before being entertained by his latest routine of the Erik Miller Show.



Erik was a loving son, brother, grandson and friend. He was thrilled to have met the love of his life, Loyda Simpson.



The tragic loss of Erik has created a void in the lives of all who knew and loved him. We will always keep his beautiful warm smile, big strong hugs and laughter in our hearts.



Erik is survived by his mother Cynthia Miller and father Kent Miller and wife Selma, his grandparents L.G Headden and Mildred Headden (deceased), Hugh and Sarah Miller, his sister Shannon Miller and Troy Marrs, sister Hana Miller and Zhaylen Alavi, sister Ines Owens and husband Frank, brother Ethan Miller, brother Haris Kovacevic, nieces and nephews – Kirby, Rowan, Trystin, Kallen, Hagen, Ayra, Lochlan, Mina,

Uncle Randall Headden and wife Melanie, uncle Curt Miller and wife Elizabeth, uncle Stan Miller and wife Patti, aunt Zana Ireland and husband A.J., multiple cousins with their families, families Miller, Ireland, Owens, Simpson, Bavcic, Sabanovic.

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 3:00-5:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 5:00 p.m. with Bro. Mike Winters officiating. Erik will be taken for cremation following services.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Erik Miller.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Erik Miller, of Harriman, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

