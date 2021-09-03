Elmer Vernon Sensaboy, Harriman

Elmer Vernon Sensaboy age 92 of Harriman passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at home. He was of the Baptist Faith and was a veteran of the United States Army.

Elmer retired from Redmond Mobile Home Company after 20 years of service.

Preceded in death by son, Darrell W. Sensaboy

Parents, George and Laurie Sensaboy

Brothers, F. M. Sensaboy J. Bird and Bud Sensaboy

Sister, Ruby Oates and Jo Potter

Survived by nephews, Ronnie, Michael, and Seth Sensaboy

Sister, Faye Lewallen

Graveside Service 12:00 noon Saturday, September 4, 2021, in Butler-Reed Cemetery, Meigs County, Tennessee with Reverend Wilbur Kilby officiating.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Sensaboy Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Elmer Vernon Sensaboy please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

