Ella “Faye” Fletcher, 90

Ella “Faye” Fletcher passed away at the age of 90 early Thursday morning on September 23, 2021. Faye was born June 23, 1931, in Bristol TN. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved dog Trixie, bowling, NASCAR, working in her yard, and daily visits from the neighborhood dogs. Faye was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her husband Logan “L.C.” Fletcher, son Phillip Fletcher, sister Mae Noe, and parents and step-father.

She is survived by her daughter Debbie (Gary) Lowery, son Rickey (Collene) Fletcher, brother Gary (Phyllis) Reynolds, daughter-in-law Sandi Manning, 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 28th from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. with graveside services to follow at 3:00 p.m. in Roane Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests charitable donations be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children or Roane County Rescue Squad. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Fletcher Family.

