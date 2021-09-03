Elizabeth Ann Dickens, Harriman

Elizabeth Ann Dickens, age 65 of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Roane Medical Center.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by parents, Hebert and Joesphine Goins; Husband, Jay Bee Dickens Jr.; Brother Ernest Goins; Son Michael Goins.
Elizabeth is survived
Daughters Tammie Dickens of Harriman, Tennessee
Angela Brown and husband David of Harriman, Tennessee
Tasha Delgado and husband Mathew of Lenoir City, Tennessee
Daughter-in-Law April Goins of Harriman, Tennessee
Sons Antonio Goins of Harriman, Tennessee
Abdula Goins of Wytheville, Virginia
17 grandchildren
1 great-grandchild
Brother Herbert Talley of Loudon County, Tennessee
Herbert Goins of Knoxville, Tennessee
Willie Goins of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sister-in-laws Lorenda Dickens of Chicago, Illinois
Pamela Dickens 0f Nashville, Tennessee
Brother-in-laws Kenneth “Skip” Dickens of Chicago, Illinois
Dwayne Dickens of Chicago, Illinois
Kenneth Johnson of Chicago, Illinois
Honorary Siblings Lenora Herndon
George Gallaher
Special Friends Rebecca Matlock “Becky with the good hair”
Mike and Nina Hall
Niece Danika Cooper
Host of nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral Service will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Mrs. Elizabeth’s wishes were to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Elizabeth’s Memory to Tammie Dickens. The family request that masks be worn and to social distance. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Dickens Family.
