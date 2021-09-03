Elizabeth Ann Dickens, Harriman

Elizabeth Ann Dickens, age 65 of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Roane Medical Center.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by parents, Hebert and Joesphine Goins; Husband, Jay Bee Dickens Jr.; Brother Ernest Goins; Son Michael Goins.

Elizabeth is survived

Daughters Tammie Dickens of Harriman, Tennessee

Angela Brown and husband David of Harriman, Tennessee

Tasha Delgado and husband Mathew of Lenoir City, Tennessee

Daughter-in-Law April Goins of Harriman, Tennessee

Sons Antonio Goins of Harriman, Tennessee

Abdula Goins of Wytheville, Virginia

17 grandchildren

1 great-grandchild

Brother Herbert Talley of Loudon County, Tennessee

Herbert Goins of Knoxville, Tennessee

Willie Goins of Rockwood, Tennessee

Sister-in-laws Lorenda Dickens of Chicago, Illinois

Pamela Dickens 0f Nashville, Tennessee

Brother-in-laws Kenneth “Skip” Dickens of Chicago, Illinois

Dwayne Dickens of Chicago, Illinois

Kenneth Johnson of Chicago, Illinois

Honorary Siblings Lenora Herndon

George Gallaher

Special Friends Rebecca Matlock “Becky with the good hair”

Mike and Nina Hall

Niece Danika Cooper

Host of nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral Service will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Mrs. Elizabeth’s wishes were to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Elizabeth’s Memory to Tammie Dickens. The family request that masks be worn and to social distance. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Dickens Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Elizabeth Ann Dickens please visit our Sympathy Store.

