Edward M. House, Clinton

Edward M. House, age 81 of Clinton passed away at his residence on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Edward was born September 24, 1939, in Clinton, TN to the late Grady and Lucile House. He was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church a veteran of the Tennessee National Guard. Throughout his life, he loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Peeple; brother, Grady House, Jr.

He is survived by brothers, Johnny House & wife Carolyn of Knoxville and Steve House of Clinton; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will have a graveside service Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 11:00 am at Pine Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Copeland officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

