Dwayne Edward Moses, Knoxville

Dwayne Edward Moses, age 55, of Knoxville, left this world, September 4, 2021, to join his dad and grandparents in Heaven. Dwayne was a loving son and a Christian with a heart of gold. He graduated from Oak Ridge High School and soon after had a thriving lawn care business. Dwayne loved all sports (especially UT Football), playing pool, and golf.

He was preceded in death by father, Jerry Moses; maternal grandparents, Bert & Vera Burdette; paternal grandparents, George & Bertha Keller; aunt & uncle, JoAnn & Joe Antrican; and great-niece, Hadley Douglas.

Survivors include parents, Brenda & Wayne Light; sister, Myssi Moses; niece, Kyla Douglas; great-niece, Harper Douglas; half-brother, Brad Moses; half-sister, Carrie Moses; step-brother, Darren Light; step-sister, Devona Rotenberry; special cousin, James Antrican; his dog, Daisy, who was the love of his life; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and many other relatives, friends, and loved ones.

Family and friends will meet at 1 pm Friday, September 10, 2021 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for graveside services with Rev. Steve McDonald officiating. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dwayne Edward Moses please visit our Tribute Store.

