Dorothy “Dotty” Dunn, Rocky Top

Dorothy “Dotty” Dunn, age 75, of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the LaFollette Medical Center. Dotty was born on May 9, 1946, in Middlesboro, Kentucky to the late John and Paralee Lane Dunn. She was a member of Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top. Dotty enjoyed shopping and spending time with great-nieces, and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, Dotty is preceded in death by her brother Stanley Dunn.

Nieces Cheryl Stephens of Powell

Anita Dunn of Knoxville

Great Nieces and Great Nephews Alex Stephens

Johnathan Stephens

Mandy Jenkins

Nicole Stephens

Rachel Stephens

Joseph Stephens

Natalie Jones

Haley Stephens

Isaac Stephens

Ethan Stephens

Teresa Jean Stephens

Dear Friend Tina Duff

Sister in Law Camilla Dunn of Norris

Numerous great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends may drop in to pay respects to Miss Dotty on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at their convenience.

A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Campbell Memorial Gardens in LaFollette.

