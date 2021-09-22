Dorothy “Dotty” Dunn, Rocky Top

Dorothy “Dotty” Dunn, age 75, of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the LaFollette Medical Center. Dotty was born on May 9, 1946, in Middlesboro, Kentucky to the late John and Paralee Lane Dunn. She was a member of Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top. Dotty enjoyed shopping and spending time with great-nieces, and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, Dotty is preceded in death by her brother Stanley Dunn.

Nieces                                             Cheryl Stephens of Powell

                                                         Anita Dunn of Knoxville

Great Nieces and Great Nephews   Alex Stephens

                                                        Johnathan Stephens

                                                        Mandy Jenkins

                                                        Nicole Stephens

                                                        Rachel Stephens

                                                        Joseph Stephens

                                                        Natalie Jones

                                                        Haley Stephens

                                                        Isaac Stephens

                                                        Ethan Stephens

                                                        Teresa Jean Stephens

Dear Friend                                     Tina Duff

Sister in Law                                             Camilla Dunn of Norris

Numerous great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends may drop in to pay respects to Miss Dotty on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at their convenience.

A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Campbell Memorial Gardens in LaFollette.

