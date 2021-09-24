Donna Rena Malenovsky, Harriman

Donna Rena Malenovsky, age 73, of Harriman, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at NHC Oak Ridge.
Donna is survived by
Husband Carl Malenovsky
Sons Tracy Malenovsky
Stacy Malenovsky and wife Tisha
Granddaughter Skyler Malenovsky
A host of brothers, sisters, and extended family members
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, September 27, 2021, at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman to celebrate the life of Mrs. Donna. Burial will be in Palko Cemetery at a later date. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Malenovsky Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
