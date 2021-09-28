Dessie Gibson, Rocky Top

Dessie Gibson, age 85 of Rocky Top, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at the Summit View of Rocky Top. Dessie was born June 25, 1936, in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Ike and Mary Jane Patterson Phillips. Dessie was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed flea markets, yard sales, gardening with her flowers, and traveling everywhere. In addition to her parents, Dessie is preceded in death by her husband JC Gibson, and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors:

Daughters Donna Carroll of Rocky Top

Sandi Pitsenbarger and husband Dennis of Rocky Top

Connie Armstrong and husband Donnie of Rocky Top

Son Junior Gibson of Rocky Top

Grandchildren Adrianne, Andrea, Aaron, Erik, Jennifer, Brandi, and Cason

Great Grandchildren 15

Brother Laymon Phillips and Rosemary of Fraterville

And a host of several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 6:00 PM, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lynn Mowery officiating.

Family and friends will meet on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home at 10:15 AM to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top for an 11:00 AM burial.

