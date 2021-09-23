Deborah Edith Welcker, Rocky Top

Deborah Edith Welcker, age 52 of Rocky Top, TN passed away, Tuesday, September 21, 2021. She was born November 15, 1968, in Jacksonville, FL, to Billy and Louise (Kittrell) Welcker. Deborah graduated from Doyle High School in 1987 and from Southern University’s chef training. She was employed at Massage Envy in Powell. Deborah was a brilliant, beautiful soul whose life was truly a gift from God. Deborah loved selflessly and helped everyone in need, no questions. She was a Christian, raised in Church Street United Methodist in Knoxville, and was a Majority member of the Burlington Chapter, International Order of Rainbow for Girls. Deborah was an amazing artist who loved to cook, crochet, and work puzzles upside down. She was a history buff and loved going to Civil War reenactments as a member of a South Carolina camp. Deborah also loved the beach, nature, and her grandkids.

Deborah is preceded in death by her dad, William Carl Welcker, step-dad, John David Northern, and grandson, Eli Harrell.

Survivors include Deborah’s mother, Dorothy Welcker Northern of Bloomfield, IN; husband, Charles Harrell of Briceville, TN; daughter, Hannah Welcker Woods of Kodak, TN; sisters, Susan Welcker Sale & John of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Leslie Welcker Mclaughin & Matthew of Bloomfield, IN; grandchildren, Malachi, Bond, Maximus Foust, and Journie Harrell. She leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to your local humane society. Deborah’s wishes were to be cremated, and a private service will be held at a later date. Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Deborah Edith Welcker, please visit our floral store.

