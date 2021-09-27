David Thomas Michael “Mike” Lewis, Andersonville

David Thomas Michael “Mike” Lewis, 76, Andersonville, went to be with the Lord on

Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at The Waters Nursing Home in Clinton. He was born to

David and Hattie Lewis in Morristown, Tennessee, on October 11, 1944.

He grew up in Clinton and graduated in 1962 from Lake City High School. After

graduation he joined the United States Army to become a paratrooper, entering jump school at

Ft. Gordon Army Post in Augusta, Georgia. He was honorably discharged in May 1963, due to a

severe foot injury. He was of the Baptist faith.

Although he had a physical disability it did not slow him down one bit. He loved to sing

and play music and could play several musical instruments. He used to sing at Fox

Campground. He was a talented woodworker, craftsman, and mechanic. He always had a smile

on his face, a funny song to sing, love in his heart for his family and friends, and a big glass of

instant tea. His sister always said he was a monkey because he was constantly making

everyone laugh. He was a coach for the NAGAF Hoppers in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

He had a small engine repair shop in South Clinton in the early 1970s, and a video rental and

satellite shop in Norris in the late 1980s. He was employed by and retired from Y12 National

Security Complex in Oak Ridge in 2005.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Geraldine Lewis, son Robby Lewis, brother

Bobby Lewis, niece Patsy Curl. He is also preceded in death by his

former spouse and mother of his children, Diana Hammock Lewis.

He is survived by daughter, April Lewis; stepson, William Roach and his wife, Jacquelyn;

sister Helen Jennings and her husband, Benny; grandchildren, Robyn (Daniel) Guimont, Zane

(Mariah) Roberts, Dara Roberts, Seth Roberts, and Talon Matthews; great-granddaughters

Leland Guimont and Portlyn Roberts; step-granddaughters Michelle Tallent, Megan (Travis)

Walker and Allison Ridenour; step-great-grandchildren Orion Zerby, Alexandra Tallent, Angela

Tallent and Gracie Ridenour. He is also survived by 3 nieces, several great-grand nieces and

nephews, many cousins, and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. at

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. The funeral will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. in the

Holley Gamble Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Norton officiating.

Family and friends will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, at East

Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, for Mike’s

interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation of East Tennessee, PO Box 22072, Knoxville, Tennessee 37933.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

