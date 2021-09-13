David Norvis Brown (Maggie David), Harriman

David Norvis Brown (Maggie David) age 57, of Harriman, passed away on September 10, 2021, David was born November 10, 1963, in El Campo, TX. He was preceded in death by his father Beecher Brown, brother Raymond E. Brown and his grandparents.

He was a beloved father, son, and brother. He worked as a machinist in Athens, TN. He loved to ride his motorcycle, Maggie. His favorite place to ride was the Dragon.

David is survived by his Children: Homer Brown and Chevy Brown.

Mother: Evelyn Brown

Siblings: Grover & Joyce Brown, Sue Givens, Teresa Ferguson.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 1-2 pm Schubert Funeral Home Wartburg. Graveside services will follow at the Brown Family Cemetery, Oakdale, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of David Brown.

