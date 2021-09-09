David I. Gilbert, Sunbright

David I. Gilbert, 63 passed away September 7, 2021, at his home in Sunbright, TN.

David is survived by his daughters, Lorien Gilbert, Lancaster, PA and Carly Gilbert Manuel (Kevin), Oak Ridge, TN, grandchildren, Lucas and Grace, brothers, Tim Gilbert (Wendy), McDonough, GA and Jon Gilbert (Michelle), Knoxville, TN and a host of aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Steve McWilliams, Lillian Scoggins, Earl, and Julia Gilbert; parents, Dorothy Anne McWilliams Gilbert and Benard Irvin Gilbert, brother, Mark Gilbert, former spouse, Terri McReynolds Gilbert, and the McReynolds family.

David graduated from Lithonia High School and Mercer University. He enjoyed a long and successful career in manufacturing management with numerous companies around Atlanta and Oak Ridge, TN: John Harland, Loveable, Avery Denisen, Theragenics, and ATK.

A US Navy Veteran, David proudly served on the USS Wainwright, based in Charleston, SC. He loved music and had a magical way with plants. He had a big heart and a bigger personality, loved to cook and entertain and make people laugh. He was a Paul Harris Fellow with Rotary of Oak Ridge.

An outdoor Memorial will be scheduled at a later date.

To leave a note for David’s family or to sign the online guestbook, please go to jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of DAVID IRVIN GILBERT, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

