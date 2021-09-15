David Edwin Zoppa Jr, 63

David Edwin Zoppa Jr., age 63, passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. David was born and raised in Grand Rapids, MI but has been a local of Tennessee for the past 11 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed photography and working on cars. He was quite intelligent and was an avid lover of nature. He spent most of his life as an auto mechanic.

David is preceded in death by his parents, David Zoppa Sr. and Irene Vandrumel.



He is survived by his daughter Christy Newton of Newaygo, MI and step-daughter Nellie Kidder of Kentwood, MI; brother, Dan Zoppa and wife Wendy of Grand Rapids, MI; half-brother Tim Zoppa; sisters, Christine Leitz and Sue Melpolder; half-sister, Jennifer Hancock, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.



There are no memorial services scheduled for David at this time. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family in memory of David Zoppa, please visit our flower store.

