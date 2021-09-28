David E. Melhorn Sr, Wartburg

David E. Melhorn, Sr., 81 of Wartburg, TN passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. He was born in Nemo to Edmond and Stella (Hamby) Melhorn on April 7, 1940.

David was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He served in the Army from 1960 to 1962 and made an appearance in Amor Command as a soldier in 1961. He mentioned often that he met Ginger (Tina Louise who also was in Gilligan’s Island). He volunteered and served as Cub Scout Master and Little League Director in the “70’s”. He was a Wartburg policeman in the late ’70s and early ’80s. David retired from security at K-25 in Oak Ridge in 1994.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Katherine (Bonham) Melhorn, infant son, Joseph Melhorn, his parents, Edmond and Stella Melhorn, brother, Michael (Mike) Melhorn, and brother-in-law Pete Prince.

David is survived by his children: David E. Melhorn, Jr. and wife Peggy, Stephen Melhorn and wife Penny, Cheryl Jeffers and husband Tim, and Robert Melhorn and wife Sylvia. Grandchildren: Ethan Melhorn wife Alex, Whitney Melhorn wife Brea, Evan Melhorn wife Valarie, Joshua Melhorn and fiancé Amanda Nunallee, Angela Burgess and husband Nate, Jacob Melhorn and wife Samantha, Jordon Melhorn and wife Cheyenne, Libby Young, Heather Weaver and husband Dustin, Jerika Melhorn and fiancé Dexter Strand, Olivia Melhorn and Jesse Melhorn. Great-grandchildren: Waylon Henry Melhorn, Atlas Melhorn, Gracie Wilson, Mason Melhorn, Emerson Weaver, Karlie Weaver, and Alexis Strand. Siblings: Stanley Melhorn and wife Connie, Donald Melhorn and wife Ruth, Larry Melhorn and wife Shirley, Norma Prince, Faye Armstrong and husband Milton, Shirley Bridwell husband Wesley, Jerri Amonett and husband Jerry, Vicki Donald, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wartburg with Pastor David Graves officiating. Interment will follow in the Morgan Memorial Gardens with full Military Honors (American Legion Post 149).

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of David Edward Melhorn.

