David “Cob” Hatmaker, Briceville

David “Cob” Hatmaker, age 81, of Briceville, TN, passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN on Friday, September 17, 2021. David was an active member of Tennessee Hollow Baptist Church and played guitar in church. He loved fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, and woodworking.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Elvin and Lucy Hatmaker; his wife, Edia Hatmaker; brother, J.T. Hatmaker; and sisters, Anita Workman and Betty Chapman.



He is survived by his son, David Wayne Hatmaker (Cheryl) of Alabama; daughters, Dawn Guffey (Bruce) of Briceville, TN, Baleria Roach of Briceville, TN, Stacey Hatmaker of Clinton, TN, and Rachel Jenkins (Brian) of Lenior City, TN. David is also survived by several brothers, sisters, many grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will gather for a graveside service at Seiber Flats Cemetery in Briceville, TN on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Dusty Brock officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

