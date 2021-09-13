David Aaron Harness, Rocky Top

David Aaron Harness, age 29, of Rocky Top, TN, passed away at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN, on September 9, 2021. David was a Veteran of the U.S. Army where he served as a 1st Cavalry Scout during Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan). David was a good-hearted person who would give the shirt off his back to anyone. He was very giving to others and also had a great sense of humor. David enjoyed hunting, fishing, kayaking, hiking, completing weekend projects with his wife, and raising rabbits. David had a great love for God, all of his family, his country, and his dog, “Gogo”. David gave his heart to the Lord at a young age and continued to lean on his faith during the hardest of times, even until the end.

David is survived by wife, Sierra Harness of TN; his father and stepmother, Skot and Kelly Harness and sisters, Elizabeth and Katherine of AR; mother, Michelle Bader and brother, Beau of TN; sister and brother in law Sarah and Corey Winter and nephew Eli of TN; grandmother, Elizabeth Williams; great uncle, Ray Kelly; aunts, Mandy Harness and Katti Robertson; uncles, Walter Williams and Jerry Beasley; father in law and mother in law, Jimmy and Tonya Webber of TN; sister in law, Kayla Webber; sister in law, and brother in law, Alisha and Clint DeLozier & niece, Emerie.

David’s family will receive his friends on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 6 pm – 8 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. A Celebration of Life will commence at 8 pm with Rev. Robby Owens officiating. The interment will be Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 1 pm at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Clinton, TN with full military honors. Family and friends will gather at the mortuary from 12:00 pm to 12:15 pm to prepare to leave at 12:30 pm in procession to the cemetery.



Jones Mortuary of Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

