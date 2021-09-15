Darrell Hall, Kingston

Mr. Darrell Hall, age 59 of Kingston passed away September 12, 2021. He worked at Roane County News for 40 plus years. Darrell loved life and had a passion for music and loved playing guitar, Tennessee football, and cats. Especially an orange tabby cat named ‘Malcolm’. He enjoyed running with his mom and completed 2 Rocket City marathons. Darrell was a beloved husband, son, and brother.

He was preceded in death by his father: Carl Hall.

Grandparents: Edith & Paul Chester Harvey and Ethel & Charlie Hall.

He is survived by his wife: Regina Clark.

Mother: Lilie Hall.

Brother: Jeff Hall.

Aunt: Carol Edwards.

Sister-in-law: Romona Colvin.

And many cousins, and friends.

The family will meet Friday, September 17, 2021, at 2:00 PM in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood for graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be sent to the American Cancer Society or Roane County Animal Shelter.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Hall family.

