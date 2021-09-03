Daniel Scott Weaver, Caryville

Daniel Scott Weaver, age 38, of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Daniel was born on January 9, 1983, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was of the Baptist Faith. Daniel loved sports, especially baseball and football. He was the happiest when he was on a team. He played football for Anderson County High School during his high school years. Daniel is preceded in death by his grandmother Jamie (Miles) Brazier and grandfather Thomas Miles.

Survivors:

Parents Jerry and Tammy Miles Weaver of CaryvilleSons Deacon Weaver and Jacob Weaver

Sister Amy Weaver of Lake City

Grandmother Faye Weaver of Clinton

And many other family members and friends



Visitation: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home with a celebration of life to follow with Rev. Danny Lawson officiating.

