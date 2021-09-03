Daniel Scott Weaver, Caryville

News Department 11 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Daniel Scott Weaver, age 38, of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Daniel was born on January 9, 1983, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was of the Baptist Faith. Daniel loved sports, especially baseball and football. He was the happiest when he was on a team. He played football for Anderson County High School during his high school years. Daniel is preceded in death by his grandmother Jamie (Miles) Brazier and grandfather Thomas Miles.

Survivors:

Parents   Jerry and Tammy Miles Weaver of CaryvilleSons   Deacon Weaver and Jacob Weaver

Sister   Amy Weaver of Lake City

Grandmother   Faye Weaver of Clinton

And many other family members and friends


Visitation: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home with a celebration of life to follow with Rev. Danny Lawson officiating.

About News Department

Check Also

Elizabeth Ann Dickens, Harriman

Elizabeth Ann Dickens, age 65 of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Roane …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: