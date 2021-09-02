|9/1/2021
|ACTIVE
|+/- ACTIVE
|% INCREASE
|DEATHS
|INCREASE IN DEATHS
|Anderson County
|771
|59
|8%
|184
|2
|Campbell County
|371
|19
|3%
|66
|2
|Cumberland County
|826
|129
|37%
|153
|1
|Morgan County
|210
|65
|9%
|41
|0
|Roane County
|670
|42
|29%
|124
|5
