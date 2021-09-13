Clifford Eugene Weaver, Oak Ridge

Clifford Eugene Weaver, 77, of Oak Ridge passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at his home. He was born June 5, 1944, in Knoxville, TN, the son of Alvis Mitchell Weaver and Cora Elizabeth Welch Weaver. He proudly served his country in the US Army. Mr. Weaver retired from Y-12 where he worked with fleet maintenance. He was a member of Community Baptist Church of Oliver Springs. He always enjoyed “the hunt” for that something special at the local flea markets and loved antiques.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Hugh, Kelso, Don, and wife Nancy, Herb, and infants J.R. and “baby boy”; sisters, toddler, Lillian Weaver, and Dixie Marcua and husband Al of Clover, NC, along with brother-in-law, Bob Surrette.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Wanda Irene Kincaid Weaver; daughters, Nicole McMillan and husband Chris of Knoxville and Carolyn Miller and husband Charles of Seymour; sister Ruth Surrette of Seymour; sisters-in-law, Margaret Weaver of Covington, GA and Louise Weaver of Seymour;2 grandchildren, Nathanial McMillan and Devin Weaver and wife Callie; 3 great-grandchildren, Lakelyn, Jaxson and Adalyn Weaver; several nieces and nephews and his very dear friends, Allen “Blondie” Brannam of Loudon and Billy Romine of Oak Ridge.

Family and friends will meet for a graveside service on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 11:00 am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Rev. Robert Combs officiating. Pallbearers will be Nathanial McMillan, Chris McMillan, Charlie Miller, Devin Weaver, Allen “Blondie” Brannam, and Billy Romine. Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Clifford Eugene Weaver please visit our Tribute Store.

