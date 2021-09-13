Cleva Marie Long Carter, Powell

Cleva Marie Long Carter of the Powell community went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, September 11, 2021. She was born on November 5, 1931, to the late Dorsey and Flonnie Long. She grew up in the Dutch Valley Community in Anderson County until she was married to William K. Carter of Knoxville, TN.

She is survived by her children, Vickie Shoffner & husband Mitchell, Ken Carter, Sherrie Carter, Michael Carter, and Erica Nichols & husband Chris; special friend, Debbie Carter; grandchildren, Jessica Norris & husband Josh, Katie Shoffner, Ashton Carter, & Josh Carter; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Lilly, Eli Norris, and Ace Carter.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 am Thursday at Black Oak Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Dennison officiating. Her graveside will immediately follow at the Black Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Josh Carter, Josh Norris, Hunter Norris, Roger Long, Jimmy Carter, & Shane Hill. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

