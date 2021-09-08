Claude (Shorty) McClure, 68

News Department 15 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 9 Views

Claude (Shorty) McClure, age 68 passed away on Monday, September 6.


Shorty was a proud veteran of the US Navy and served on the USS Independence. He was a member at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He enjoyed helping with the kids at church and he loved his church family. To know him was to love him dearly. He loved farming, gardening and hunting his beagle dogs with his buddies. Preceded in death by, Father, Fred McClure; Mother, Maggie Tatum; Brothers, Danny and Jim McClure; Mother and Father in law, John and Lillian Morris 

Survived by:

Loving wife of 44 years Diana McClure

Sons, Danny (Christy) J.D. Sarah Tyler Olivia Evan, Thomas (Sarah) Hallie Rowdy Bailey Allison Logan Ava,

Doug (Brittany) Tanner Jaxon Maggie, Fred (Melissa) Brodie Camden Xander 

Daughter, Jennifer (Robert) Kayley Allie

Honorary Son, Jeremy Ellis and daughter Bella

Brothers, Roger McClure, George McClure

Sisters, Mandy (Chuck) Parrott, Diane (Dwayne) Lee

Sisters-in-law, Cissy Morris, Susan (Lou) Koester, Teresa (JR) Weaver, Kathleen(Mike) Cantrell, Gilda Morris

Brother-in-law, Wayne (Alba) Morris

And a whole host of nieces, nephews, and honorary friends and family. 

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to the American Cancer Society. 

Claude’s family will have a graveside service on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at King Cemetery at 1:00 PM with Pastor Tom Aiken officiating. 

www.holleygamble.com

About News Department

Check Also

Wilker Eugene Anderson, Clinton

Wilker Eugene Anderson, age 60 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 1, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: