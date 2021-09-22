Claude K. Johnson, Sr, Rockwood

Mr. Claude K. Johnson, Sr., age 87 of Rockwood, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at his home. He was a member of New Covenant Church of God. Claude loved playing golf, music, and working on cars, more important he studied his Bible every day.

He is preceded in death by his father & mother: George & Carrie Johnson.

Five brothers: Tommy, Wayne, Lee, Samuel, and Douglas.

Four sisters: Agnes, Theresa, Ollie, and Dorothy.

Grandson: Michael S. Johnson.

He is survived by three sons: Claude Jr., Keith & wife Jill, and Patrick.

Eight daughters: Gayle, Elizabeth Ann, Deirdre & husband James, Stacy, Sherry, Gaye, Rochelle & husband Brian, and Latasha.

Sister: Elizabeth.

And many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 24, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro. Gary Hobbs officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Johnson family.

