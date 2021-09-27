Circuit Court Clerk Rex Lynch announces third straight year of increased Court collections

Annual Revenue Projections increase for third straight year in FY2021

Circuit Court Clerk Rex Lynch announced that collections have increased for the third straight year. “This is great news for Anderson County taxpayers and confirmation that the implementation of new procedures and the addition of a key staff position are paying dividends. In 2018, the Collections Manager, Maura Vespie, and I looked at ways to make the process more accountable and to collect a higher per-centage of costs and fines. Maura has done a great job implementing those changes over the past three years”. She recently received a Certificate of Appreciation for her hard work as Collections Manager.

The Circuit Court Clerk’s Office collected more than $3 million dollars during FY 2021 and provided more than $800,000 in revenue for Anderson County, an increase of $55,000 over the projected amount budgeted for the year. All funds collected over the budgeted amount go into the county reserves to be used as needed for emergencies.

“This is an outstanding accomplishment when you consider reduced court appearances due to COVID in the past year. The professional standards we have implemented helped us focus on collecting past due fees from previous years,” Lynch added.

The Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is responsible for filing and maintaining legal documents presented by attorneys, pro se litigants, and law enforcement for the Circuit and Criminal, General Sessions Division I and II, and the Juvenile Courts within Anderson County, as well as collecting associated fees and fines of these courts. The Circuit Court Clerk’s offices combined, file approximately 15,000 cases per year.

The Circuit Court Clerk’s office has improved revenues and streamlined operations each year since Lynch was elected in 2018. Revenues have increased thirty percent (30%) from $618,000 in FY 2018, the year before Lynch was elected, to $621,000 in 2019 and $745,000 in 2020 to $805,000 this year.

