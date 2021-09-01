Cinda Lou Roskelly, Dutch Valley

Cinda Lou Roskelly, age 63 of Dutch Valley, passed peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, August 26th, 2021. She grew up in Great Falls, Montana. It is there that Cinda learned her core values from her mother and was taught to care for and train horses by her father. As a young wife and mother, Cinda moved to East Tennessee with her husband to raise their family. Cinda loved living close to the Great Smoky Mountains and for several years she and her husband enjoyed riding motorcycles through the countryside and watching for black bears. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and of course, her pups.

Cinda is preceded in death by her parents, Marian and Albert Ruther. She is survived by: her husband, Ron Roskelly II; her children, Faith (Andy) Bullock, Kristal (Charlie) Tate, John (Thereasa) Bearbower, and Ron (Cassie) Roskelly; her grandchildren, Alex and Maggie Tate, and Aaron Bullock; sister, Tamijo (Francis) Ruether-Affor, and her nephew, Dan Ruether. Her pups, Zeus and Molly, as well as extended family and friends.

Cinda’s family will follow her wishes and hold a private ceremony to spread her ashes in a place that was special to her.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following local organizations in her honor: Anderson County Animal Shelter, Young-Williams Animal Center, or Horse Haven of Tennessee. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

