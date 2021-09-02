Christina Rochelle Hedrick, Rockwood

News Department 12 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Ms. Christina Rochelle Hedrick, age 28, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on August 29, 2021. She was born July 24, 1993, and loved dearly ever since by her father, Kenneth Wayne Hedrick, and mother, Brenda Hedrick. She was a caretaker for a beloved veteran. She was very outgoing and optimistic and loved her family and friends. She loved going to the beach and enjoyed the ocean. She will be dearly missed by everyone that she encountered. She is preceded in death by her father; Kenneth Wayne Hedrick. She is survived by:

Mother: Brenda S. Hedrick                                                 of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Cami Hedrick                                                     of Rockwood, TN

Sisters: Patricia Rose (Allen) Hall                                      of Rockwood, TN

Shari Lynn Hedrick                                                 of Chattanooga, TN

Charlena McBride                                                   of Oak Ridge, TN

Aunt:    Carolyn Neeley                                                       of Greenback, TN

Special Friend: Bryanna Hodgins                                       of Rockwood, TN

Special Friend and Neighbor: Larissa Hale                        of Rockwood, TN

Niece:   Triniti Hall                                                               of Rockwood, TN

The family will have a service at First Baptist Church of Rockwood, TN on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 5:00 pm with Pastor Marty Shadoan officiating. Cremation arrangements to take place afterwards. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ms. Christina Rochelle Hedrick.

About News Department

Check Also

Cinda Lou Roskelly, Dutch Valley

Cinda Lou Roskelly, age 63 of Dutch Valley, passed peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: