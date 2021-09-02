Christina Rochelle Hedrick, Rockwood

Ms. Christina Rochelle Hedrick, age 28, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on August 29, 2021. She was born July 24, 1993, and loved dearly ever since by her father, Kenneth Wayne Hedrick, and mother, Brenda Hedrick. She was a caretaker for a beloved veteran. She was very outgoing and optimistic and loved her family and friends. She loved going to the beach and enjoyed the ocean. She will be dearly missed by everyone that she encountered. She is preceded in death by her father; Kenneth Wayne Hedrick. She is survived by:

Mother: Brenda S. Hedrick of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Cami Hedrick of Rockwood, TN

Sisters: Patricia Rose (Allen) Hall of Rockwood, TN

Shari Lynn Hedrick of Chattanooga, TN

Charlena McBride of Oak Ridge, TN

Aunt: Carolyn Neeley of Greenback, TN

Special Friend: Bryanna Hodgins of Rockwood, TN

Special Friend and Neighbor: Larissa Hale of Rockwood, TN

Niece: Triniti Hall of Rockwood, TN

The family will have a service at First Baptist Church of Rockwood, TN on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 5:00 pm with Pastor Marty Shadoan officiating. Cremation arrangements to take place afterwards. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ms. Christina Rochelle Hedrick.

