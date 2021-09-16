Charles Clifford Shoemaker, Rockwood

Mr. Charles Clifford Shoemaker, age 82, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at home with his family by his side. He was born April 1, 1939, in Niota, Tennessee. He was a devoted Husband, Father, and Grandfather who cared for his family until the very end. A man of faith, he was a loyal member of the Rockwood Church of Christ. He enjoyed old Westerns, Country Music, and baking. He was employed for many years as a baker at the Colonial Bakery, and then as a Foreman at the Rockwood Iron and Metal Spike Plant. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Madie Shoemaker; wife of 58 years, Naomi Shoemaker; son, Danny Shoemaker; grandson, Charles “Daniel” Shoemaker; brothers, Robert Shoemaker and James Shoemaker; sister Betty Jean Miller; and special brother-in-law, David Perkins.

Survivors include:

Sons: Steve Shoemaker of Rockwood, TN

Michael Shoemaker of Greeneville, TN

Brother: Bill (Willene) Shoemaker of Chattanooga, TN

Sister: Shirley (John) Pemberton of Kingston, TN

Sister-in-law: Martha Giles of Ringgold, GA

Grandson: Steven “Connor” Shoemaker of Mosheim, TN

Granddaughters: Amanda “Mechele” Shoemaker of Rockwood, TN

Jessica (Carey) Brasel of Rockwood, TN

Great Grandchildren: Tyler (Nikole) Wicks of Johnson City, TN

Taylor Wicks of Rockwood, TN

Thomas Wicks of Rockwood, TN

Tristen Brasel of Rockwood, TN

Makenzie Brasel of Rockwood, TN

And a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has decided to not hold public funeral services. Private graveside services and interment will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee.

