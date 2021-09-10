Charlene Burt, Clinton

Charlene Burt, age 86, passed away at her home in Clinton, TN on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Charlene loved bird watching and loved wildlife in general. She was very devoted to her grandchildren and will be remembered as a family-oriented woman. Although Charlene was quite the jokester, she was also very loving and caring. Her family describes her as having a “great sense of humor”. She will be significantly missed by those who knew her.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Joann Hout, her husband, William Burt Sr, her son, William Burt II, and several brothers and sisters.



She is survived by her grandson, William E. Burt III and his wife Michelle, her granddaughter, Alexis Nicole Burt, and her daughter-in-law that was very dear to her heart, Tammy Burt.

Due to the rising cases of illness, there may be a Celebration of Life Service honoring Charlene at a later date. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

