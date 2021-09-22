Carolyn Sue Hatfield, 82, passed away on Monday, September 20, at her home.

Carolyn was born on December 29, 1938, in McCreary County, KY, the 11th child of Marshall and Marie Phillips. In 1958 while living in Tennessee, she married her husband, Fowler Leon, and moved to Michigan where they raised four daughters.

Carolyn and Fowler were married for over fifty years until his death in 2010. After their girls were grown, they returned to Tennessee to retire. She loved spending time with friends whether meeting for coffee, bowling, or playing bingo. She also loved travel and had the opportunity to explore Switzerland, Ireland, and England as well as enjoy cruises in the Mediterranean and Alaska. She was a loving mother, a grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 11, and great-great-grandmother to 1. All of whom she deeply loves and are the light of her life.

Loving memories of Carolyn will be carried on by her daughters; Robin Testo, Lisa (Michael) McCurry, Yvonne Hatfield, and Linda (Steven) Covert; her grandchildren, Jonathan(Amy), and Jeremy (Trish) Testo, Angela (Kerry) Goodson, Cullen, and Eliza McCurry; Lindsey (Jesse) Stehle, Katelyn and Paige Rose, and Blaine and Sasha Covert, well as many other family members and friends.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Fowler; her parents, Marshall and Marie; her son-in-laws Richard Testo and Darrell Rose; and many brothers and sisters all of whom she missed dearly.

Due to Covid restrictions, family will be holding a memorial service at a later date.

